RONNIE LEE ROBINSON 73, of St. Albans, WV died on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in South Charleston, WV on December 7, 1941.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
RONNIE LEE ROBINSON 73, of St. Albans, WV died on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in South Charleston, WV on December 7, 1941.
Ronnie was a mechanic, delivery driver and a musician his whole life. His CD, "Pieces of Life" has been sold as far as Europe and beyond. He spent years living there also. Ronnie spent the last 10 years in St. Albans taking care of his late parents, Joyce Louise Terry Robinson and her husband of 70 years, Elmer William Robinson.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dorsey Robinson; son, Brady Franklin Robinson.
Surviving are his daughter, Amy Lee Robinson Johnson; granddaughter, Rowan Alexandria Robinson; Niece, Anna Catherine "Cathi Jane" Ryder and her children, Savanna and Austin Ryder Ashwell; great niece and nephew, Paitlyn Gravely and Caleb Grayson Gravely; great nephew, Tyler Robinson of North Carolina; great aunt, Juanita Thompson; great niece, Helen Thompson.
Per Ronnie's request there will be no services.
I would like to extend a very special thank you and much love to my sister-in-law, Jacqueline Robinson, for all the years she spent looking after dad in so many ways. You're appreciated beyond words.
Also, I'd like to say that Terry Wilson, from Ona was a true friend of dad's for decades and was much loved and considered to be his "best" buddy.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Shriners Children's Lexington
Philanthropy Dept. 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, In Memory of Ronnie.
You can visit Ronnie's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Robinson family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.