RONNIE STONE, 75, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family after a short illness. He was born at home on Springfield Drive in Campbells Creek on November 28, 1946, to Clifford Stone and Florence Ethel Stone, and was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Ronnie graduated from DuPont High School in 1965 and joined the United States Army on June 28, 1966. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and served in combat in Vietnam in 1967 - 1968. Ronnie was a proud veteran who participated in many of the ceremonies for fallen soldiers with the Patriot Guard Riders. For ten years, he rode across the country with the veterans of Run For The Wall, where he held many leadership positions.
He retired from E.I. DuPont with 26 years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time at the Edgewood Country Club golf course. Ronnie was an avid golfer whose achievements included seven holes-in-one.
He was a devoted member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church and he diligently served in his church and in his community. He was the first one to offer help to anyone who needed it. He was a great storyteller and known for the slow, thoughtful consideration of his words, and his quick, dry wit. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Ronnie is survived by Donna, his loving wife of almost 54 years, his two children, Shawna (Dave) Nelson of Sissonville and Joseph (Amy) Stone of San Diego, California; his three grandchildren, Bailey (Cory) Stainbrook, Abby Nelson, and Ruby Arreola; his brother, Bobby (Jill) Stone of the Villages, Florida, and their son, Curry Stone and fiancée, Lizzie Winter, and his brother, Roger Stone of St. Albans.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David (Karen) Sword, sister-in-law, Susie (Mike) McClanahan, brother-in-law, Tommy (Pat) Sword, brother-in-law, Rick (Carolyn) Sword, and many extended family members.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating and a eulogy by Bobby Stone. Burial with Military Rites will be at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Ronnie's memory be sent to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.