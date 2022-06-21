RONSFORD CASSIE BURFORD "RONNIE," 81, from Poca but resided at the Riverside Nursing Home for the past 2 1/2 years, Passed away Friday June 17,2022 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronsford D. Burford and Margaret Cooper Burford, a sister, Betty Rowlands and nephew, Mike Rowlands and wife Juanita. He also has 2 nieces, Richa Rowlands Stevens and Kelly Rowlands Morrow. A nephew, Pat Rowlands. Two sisters-in-law: Barbara McClanahan Smith and Ramona McClanahan Hickman and three brothers-in-law: Frank McClanahan, Carl Smith and Bill Hickman who all were like brothers. His first cousin, Charles Burford, also was like a brother to Ronnie when they were growing up. He also has several nieces and nephews on Juanita's side of the family.
Ronnie was married to his wife, Juanita McClanahan Burford for 54 yrs. Now deceased since 2014. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2010. They never had any children, but they took their nephew, Michael Hickman, under their wing, he spent weekends at a time at their home. Ronnie would take Mikie for rides on their four-wheeler. They loved going to their camp in Greenbrier County to go fishing, deer hunting and turkey hunting.
Ronnie retired from Kroger's Warehouse with over 20yrs service as a diesel Mechanic, for those big 18-wheeler trucks and he was good at it! Ronnie loved taking his dog, Babe, for rides in his truck. He took her everywhere!
We would like to thank The Riverside Nursing Staff and the Kindred Home Health Care Hospice for all the loving care they gave Ronnie while he was there. Also want to thank Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro for taking care of all the arrangements.
In honor of Ronnie's wishes he will be cremated, the services will be held with his ashes at the Chapel and placed in the McClanahan Cemetery on Poca River Road, North beside his loving wife, Juanita.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at the Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 2002- 20th St. Nitro, WV. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or any Charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com