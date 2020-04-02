Ronzel Paul Nichols

RONZEL PAUL NICHOLS, 76, of Gandeeville, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Hebron Cemetery. There will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.