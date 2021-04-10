Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.