ROSA "ROSIE" ANNA (SCHOOLCRAFT) CASTO of Clendenin. Born to Matthew Madison (Mat) and Elma Rose (Garst) Schoolcraft on Feb. 6, 1930. Entered into rest April 7, 2021, to be with her Lord.
She was born on Johnson Creek in Roane Co. She worked hard all of her life and hated not to get things done. She loved flowers and for many years quilted for herself and other people. Over the years she sang with two of her sisters, and in a quartet with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. She loved to go and sing in church an later just to listen. Her family was her happiness.
She married Roofus Casto Jr. in 1948 and went to church many places where he preached.
Preceded in death by her father, mother, husband and son, Harley (Buck) M. Casto, daughter-in-law, Shirley (Miller) Casto, son-in-law, Denvial S. Sizemore, granddaughter, Debra Sizemore, grandson-in-law, Timmy Shultz and great granddaughter, Kiara Booher.
She is survived by: 4 children, Margaret (Kathy) Sizemore of Glen, Patricia (Patty) Sizemore (Thurman) of Dixie, Lester (Buster) Casto Jr. of Clendenin and June Fenton of Rocky Mount, NC; 7 grandchildren, Barbara (Troy) Smith, Turonia (Wayne) Hayes, Melissa (David) Roush, Lester Marvin Casto Jr. (Veronica), Gary (Becky) Sizemore, Harley Matt Casto (Julie), Brian Luter (Jennigrace); 15 great grandchildren, Megan (Eric) DeMoss, Sabrina Sizemore, Gena Smith, Kasey (Michael) Shaffer, Melan Casto, Harper Casto, Hunter (Megan) Smith, Brandon Weese, Trinity and Isaiah Sizemore, Harley Mason Casto, Luke Booher, Logan, Cody and Cory Roush; 5 great great grandchildren, Harper, Oliver and Owen Weese, Braden Roush and Waylon Smith; 1 sister, Vesta Feazelle of Dunbar.
The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday April 10, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow 2 p.m., at Matics Funeral Home Inc. with Rev. Billy Meadows officiating. Burial will be in Casto Cemetery Clendenin.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, helpers, doctors and others that took such good care of our mother.