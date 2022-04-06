ROSA FAYE RANDOLPH, 86, of Ripley, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Miletree Center, Spencer.
Faye was born on November 1, 1935 at Wolf Creek in Roane County, the daughter of the late Delbert and Edith West Rhodes.
She attended Walton High School.
Faye married Hobert Randolph in April of 1952. They were the owners and operators of Randolph's service station in Gandeeville for nearly 30 years. In 1974, Faye began chartering bus tours to see her favorite baseball team, the Cincinnati Reds. This fostered, in Faye, a love of travel. After Hobert's death in 1991, Faye moved to Ripley and worked as a tour escort with Park Tours in Parkersburg. She traveled widely and made many friends over the years as she worked for Park Tours.
Faye was always working to improve the community she lived in. She was part of the group who started the Community Center in Gandeeville. Later, she helped start the Gandeeville-Harmony Volunteer Fire Department in that building. She was also instrumental in helping get the PSD to put a public water system through Gandeeville.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Connie; two brothers, Delbert Jr. and Ray Rhodes.
Survivors include a son, Mikeal and his wife Alberta of Speed; two daughters, Patti Withrow and her husband, Dale of St. Albans, and Debby Hall of Spencer; three grandchildren, Amanda Hively and her husband, Eddie of Speed, Christopher Randolph and his wife, Angie of Logan, and Randy Randolph and his wife, Tawnya of Reedy; five great granddaughters, Aftyn Wilson, Ella Wilson, Addison Wilson all of Speed, and Callie Randolph and Sadie Randolph both of Reedy, who will all miss their "Momall Faye" greatly; three sisters, Altha Randolph and her husband, Donald of Gandeeville, Betty Brent and her husband, Jim of Mineral Wells, and Sharon Fields and her husband, Steve of Reedyville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Rev. Larry Jones officiating. The visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
For many years, Faye served as the treasurer for the Hunt Cemetery, Vicars Ridge. Many of her deceased family members are also buried there, including her parents and grandparents. Per her wishes, she will be buried there close to them.