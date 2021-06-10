Thank you for Reading.

ROSA LEE "ROSIE" SREDNICKI ABSHER, 74, of Oak Hill, WV died on Wednesday, June 02, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Jones Avenue First Church of God in Oak Hill. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV

