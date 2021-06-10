ROSA LEE "ROSIE" SREDNICKI ABSHER, 74, of Oak Hill, WV died on Wednesday, June 02, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Jones Avenue First Church of God in Oak Hill. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.