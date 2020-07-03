ROSA LEONA DANIELS, 89, of Comfort, went home to be with the Lord, on June 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 18, 1931, at Big Scary Creek, a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Taylor Moss.
She is survived by a son, Pastor Gary Roy Daniels and wife, Shanna R. Daniels; granddaughter, MacKenzie Daniels; and sister, Elizabeth Van Meter of St. Albans.
A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 5, in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Pastor Gary Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.