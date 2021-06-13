ROSA M. FRIDLEY, 89, of Nitro was born in Nokesville, VA on January 2, 1932, and passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 of natural causes.
She was retired from Kaufman's Department Store and had worked hard to provide for her family. She was an avid quilter and seamstress, loved baseball and football especially when she was watching her children and grandchildren play, and she was a die-hard Washington Red Skins fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jess Fridley and grandson Steven Fridley, three sisters, Chris, Melissa, and Lois and one brother Dick.
Rosa is survived by her son Gary Fridley of Hurricane, son Calvin Fridley of Nitro, and daughter Denise (Richard) Witt of Charleston, grandsons Caleb Fridley of Nitro, Dustin (Sara) Fridley of Nitro, and Bryan (Abbie) Witt of Charleston, grand-daughter Christina Witt of Charleston, great-grandsons Brycson Fridley of Nitro, Oliver Witt, and Finn Witt both of Charleston. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including her Favorite "Bobby Robertson". Rosa loved her dogs Keno and "Mutley" her bodyguards as she always told everyone.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Upper Mausoleum Chapel of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV for family and friends beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Fridley family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com