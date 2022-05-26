ROSALEA ANN HARLESS, 76, of Nellis, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side after suffering multiple strokes.
She was born on January 8, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Eleanor (Wolfe) Graley. She was a 1963 graduate of Sherman High School. She attended Morning Star House of Prayer, where she served as a Sunday School teacher. Rose never met a stranger, and she was known to many of all ages as "Mamaw Rose" and was always offering you something to eat and inviting everyone to church. She was truly and "Angel on Earth". Her favorite saying was "I'm a winner either way". She loved camping, deer hunting, trout fishing, blackberry picking, chopping wood, gardening so she could share their harvest with family and friends, but most of all spending time with her family.
Rose was preceded in death by her only grandson, Ritchie Harless; brothers, Bobby, Jerry, Ernie, and Ezra Graley; and sister, Alberta Caruthers.
She is survived by her loving husband of just 13 days shy of 59 years, Kermit Harless; sons, Rick (Rosetta) Harless of Costa and Steven (Michelle) Harless of Nellis; daughter, Sandra (Hershel) Evans of Nellis; granddaughters, Jessica (Jon) Rach of Louisa, KY, Brittany (Travis) Holstein of Ashford, Chelsea Harless of South Charleston, and Makayla Harless of Nellis; great grandchildren, Austin and Evan Rach, Luke Holstein, Kenzie and Rikki Harless; brothers, Teddy, Terry, and Mark Graley; sisters, Carolyn Treadway, Kay Kinder, and Teresa Perdue.
A special thanks to the staff at Boone Memorial Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Kanawha Hospice for their awesome care of our loved one.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Danny Kinder, Stevie Cox, and Randell Kinder officiating. Burial will follow at Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, and 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.