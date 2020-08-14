ROSALEE THOMPSON BRADLEY, 79 of Clothier, WV passed away August 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing & Rehab.
She was a homemaker and a member of Monclo Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; Elmer and Elsie Dotson Thompson, husband; Rodney Bradley, brothers; Ludell, Dallas, Ronald, Harold, and Darrell, stepsisters; Barbara Jean Elkins and Edith Thompson.
She is survived by a son; Derrick (Rhonda) Bradley of Cleveland, OH, daughter; Teresa Bradley of Clothier, two grandsons; Neil Bradley and Rodney Bradley, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at Memory Gardens, Madison, WV 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, with Pastor Joe Lane officiating.
The family would like to thank Kay of Hospice for her care.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.