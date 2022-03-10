ROSALEE VENITSANOS, age 89, passed from this life on March 8, 2022 at home, surrounded by her children.
Rosalee was known for her loving kindness and nurturing nature. She spent her life taking care of her family and friends, never turning away anyone in need of her love and support. Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Virginia Monday; her siblings, Lorene Jones and Billy and John Monday. Eighteen months ago, she lost her husband George, after 69 years of marriage. Rosalee is survived by her four children, George Alan of Poca, WV; Nick Samuel of Mount Vernon, Ohio; Timothy of Charleston, WV; and daughter and son-in-law, Dennis and Vickie (Venitsanos) Pacilio of Conway, SC.; her grandchildren Maria Venitsanos of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Joseph Aleco (Alex) Venitsanos of James Island, SC; her great grandson Michael Venitsanos of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and her closest friend and loving Aunt, Mildred Booker. In keeping with her generous nature, Rosalee has donated her body to the Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a future date when her service to medical research is completed.
The Family would like to thank Visiting Angels for their years of service to Rosalee and HospiceCare of West Virginia for their support and kindness during her last weeks.