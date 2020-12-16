Rosalie Cooper

ROSALIE MADISON COOPER age 83 of Rocky Mount passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 in the local hospital.
Originally from Racine, West Virginia, she was born on April 7, 1937 a daughter of the late Harold and Marjorie Evans Madison and was also preceded in death by a son, Todd Cooper.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 62 years, Harry Cooper; son and daughter-in-law, Randy Cooper (Margie); daughter and son-in-law, Becky Cooper Walker (Mark); grandchildren, Josh Cooper (Amanda) and Callie Ruff (Tylor); great-grandchildren, Emma Ruff and Madison Cooper; brother, Harold H. Madison, Racine, WV, sisters, Jane Bowne (Marshall), Seth, WV, Mary Wooten (Larry), Peytona, WV, Juanita Brown (Harrison), Lexington, KY. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and numerous friends including her church family at Rocky Mount Christian Church.
The family would like to thank Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, ICU team, all of the medical doctors, nurses and staff and also the Franklin County Public Safety for their care, love and support.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, services will be private.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.