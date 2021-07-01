Rosalie E. “Sue” Art Ranson

ROSALIE E. "SUE" ARTHUR RANSON, 89, of Liberty went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was a Christian and member of Elizabeth Baptist Church of Bancroft. She attended the Liberty Community Church for many years, serving as song-leader and Sunday School teacher. Sue loved singing Gospel music and was a member of the group "The Liberty Christianettes". She had read through the New Testament at least 828 times, and the Old Testament at least 276 times in her life. Sue was also the owner and proprietor of the Ranson General Store in Liberty for many years.
Born May 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Clinnie E. Arthur and Margie Harrison Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Ranson, Sr.; a granddaughter, Anna Christine Ranson; and 5 brothers and 4 sisters, including twin-brother Roosevelt Arthur.
Survivors include her children, Bobby Lee (Valori) Ranson, Jr. of LaPorte, Texas, Theodore C. "Ted" (Lisa) Ranson of Dunbar, and Melissa Ann (Gary) Ballard of Liberty; grandchildren, Joshua M. (Amy) Ranson, Mason A. (Holly) Ballard, Molly E. Ballard, Brittany Winford, and Krista Shepherd; great-grandchilren, Brant, Brody, and Emma; sisters, Mary Lou (Larry) Cottrill of Poca, and Martha Lee Ranson-Fisher of South Charleston; as well as many friends and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2nd, 2021 at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft, WV with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Church Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ranson family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements