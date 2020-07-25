ROSALIE HILL, 88, of Seth WV passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Rosalie was born March 9, 1932 in Dorothy, WV, and was the daughter of the late Orville and Arrena "IO" Aleshire. In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. Hill, brother, Chester Aleshire, sister, Madeline Massey, brother-in-law, Donald Hill, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Hill.
Rosalie was a homemaker and a dedicated military wife to her husband. She loved to sew, crochet and was an avid bowler for many years. Rosalie is survived by her sons: Doug, Steve, Greg (Cindy) and Jeff (Jennifer) and daughter, April McComas. She had 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Sweetbrier Assisted Living for the care they provided over the years.
The service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Armstrong Funeral Home located in Whitesville, WV, with Roger Halstead officiating. Family may visit at 11:00 and friends may visit at 12:00. The service will begin at 1:00 and Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV.
The family would appreciate it if everyone would wear a mask and practice social distancing during the service. Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net