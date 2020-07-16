ROSALIE LANE FLETCHER, 55, of Ravenswood, passed away on July 14, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
