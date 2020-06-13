Rosalie M. "Rosie" Richardson

Rosalie M. "Rosie" Richardson
ROSALIE M. "ROSIE" RICHARDSON, 79, of Teays Valley, passed away on June 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born in St. Albans, to James and Geraldine (Jarrett) Murray in 1940 and was a 1959 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School. Rosie was a retired co-owner of Kin-Rich Mobile Homes in Belle, with her loving husband, Kin Richardson, of 44 years.

Rosie was a generous, kindhearted friend to everyone. She didn't have a degree, but she majored in the Art of Listening. Her warm and gentle charm will be missed by all who knew her.

Rosie is survived by her loving husband, Kin Richardson; son, Mark Gatens, Arlington, Texas; daughters, Kelly (Ed) Bitz and Jennifer (Matt) Burdette, Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Colleen Gatens, Belle; stepsons, Kin (Dianna) Richardson, II, Belle, and Mike Richardson of Portland, Ore.; nine precious grandchildren: Joshua Gatens, St. Albans, Bradley Cooper and Aeron Gatens, Arlington, Texas, Samuel Burdette, Raleigh, N.C., Carla Bitz, Banff, Alberta, Canada, Melody Morgan, Palmyra, Va., Brittany Cochran, Winfield, Michaela Hutchinson, Huntington, and Sidney Kennedy, Hurricane.

The family will be having a private service, but friends can send online condolences on Cooke Funeral Home's website at www.cooke funeralhome.com.

