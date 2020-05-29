ROSALIE MAY McDADE, 73, of Leon, passed away May 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Bethel Church Cemetery in Leon, Tuesday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. Facemasks are recommended to protect the elderly. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV, is serving the family.
