Rosalie May McDade

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROSALIE MAY McDADE, 73, of Leon, passed away May 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Bethel Church Cemetery in Leon, Tuesday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. Facemasks are recommended to protect the elderly. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV, is serving the family.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020

Johnson, Richard - 2 p.m., Estel Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.

Kennedy Jr., Dennis - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.

Midkiff, Harold - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Myers, Joy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Pack, Rosalee - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Peters, Carolynne - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Turley, Linda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Cleo - 1 p.m., Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.

Young III, Lawrence - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.