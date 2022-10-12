Thank you for Reading.

Rosalie Spinks Taylor
SYSTEM

ROSALIE SPINKS TAYLOR, 92, of Canvas, WV passed away at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born June 26, 1930 at Hookersville, she was a daughter of the late Shelby and Mary Alice Gadd Spinks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert F. Taylor in 2013; five brothers, Mack, Sherman, Wilbur, Wesley, and Oscar Spinks; three sisters, Bernice Wood, Emogene Sims, and Mildred King.

Rosalie was a devoted wife, mother, and Christian. She assisted and supported her husband, Rev. Herbert Taylor in his ministerial work for more than 45 years. She was a very caring and compassionate person, always willing to help others.

Recommended for you