ROSALIE SPINKS TAYLOR, 92, of Canvas, WV passed away at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born June 26, 1930 at Hookersville, she was a daughter of the late Shelby and Mary Alice Gadd Spinks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert F. Taylor in 2013; five brothers, Mack, Sherman, Wilbur, Wesley, and Oscar Spinks; three sisters, Bernice Wood, Emogene Sims, and Mildred King.
Rosalie was a devoted wife, mother, and Christian. She assisted and supported her husband, Rev. Herbert Taylor in his ministerial work for more than 45 years. She was a very caring and compassionate person, always willing to help others.
She is survived by one son, Lee (Shari) of Alabama; two daughters, Janet (Jim) Herold of South Carolina and Diane Taylor of Canvas; one brother, Roland Spinks of Indiana; two grandsons, Herbert R. Taylor of North Carolina and Khristopher Tacy of West Virginia; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Rev. Rick Barker officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Friends may call at the funeral home one-hour prior to the funeral services.