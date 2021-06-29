ROSALINE "ROSA" ROWE, of Charleston, WV passed on to the Lord peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021 while in the hospice care unit at Charleston Area Medical Center-Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born October 25, 1925 in Pocahontas, VA to the late Angelo Santolla and Martha Lewis Farley Santolla Williams. She was proud to be 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Eldridge E. "Eudy" Rowe, Sr. in 2002. All of her siblings preceded her in death, six Santolla brothers: Joe, Gus, Billy, Gabe, Tony, and Ralph and five sisters: Lyda Nowlin, Marie Dennis, Antoinette Schweitzer, Martha DeHart, and Elizabeth Johnson. Rosa was a graduate of Pearisburg High School. She worked at a soda fountain in the town drug store where she met her husband. They married in 1945, enjoyed 57 years together, and were blessed with 3 children. Rosa was a Past Worthy Matron of the Peterstown Chapter O. E. S. #118. She was the star point for Ruth at the state convention and also the WV representative to Arizona. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Charleston, WV, First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, VA, Missionary Baptist Church of Peterstown, WV, First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, VA, and Christ Episcopal Church of Pearisburg, VA. Rosa is survived by her son Eldridge E. Rowe, Jr. and his wife Jean of King George, VA; son Larry L. Rowe and his wife Julia Beury of Malden, WV; and daughter Rosa Lynne Rowe of Lisle, IL. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Heather Joyce and husband David of Montgomery Village, MD; Jason Stewart of Reno, NV; Nicholas Stewart of Joliet, IL; and Christian and Harriet Rowe of Malden. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 30, at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell, WV at 2 p.m. with Rev. Don McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Peterstown Cemetery, where friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Rosa requested memorials be given to Christ Episcopal Church, 529 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg, VA 24134. Online condolences will be accepted at www.cravens-shires.com. Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell is serving the Rowe family.
