ROSANNA M. LEGG NETTLES, 69, of Buffalo passed away Friday August 7th, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
