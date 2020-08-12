ROSANNA M. LEGG NETTLES, 69, of Buffalo passed away Friday August 7th, 2020. She was a 1968 graduate of Buffalo High School and member of the Rebekah Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald M. Legg, and her sister and brother- in-law, Ramona and Rick Stover.
Survivors include her mother, Della Heath of Ohio; her longtime companion, Jim Upton of Leon; daughter Rachael Hudson Withrow (John) of Buffalo; granddaughter, Brenna Hudson of Buffalo; grandson, Brody Hudson of Buffalo; brothers, Donnie Legg (Missy) of Robertsburg, Mike Legg (Kathy) of Eleanor, Terry Legg (Tammy) of Buffalo, Jeff Legg (Sheila) of Leon; sisters, Cyndie Pepson (John) of Maryland, Lorrie Gossett (Doug) of Ohio, Geri Stober (Scott) of Michigan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday August 13, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Mike Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
