Rose Ann Williams Lovejoy
ROSE ANN WILLIAMS LOVEJOY, 94, of Scott Depot, WV, formerly of Cabin Creek, WV, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord with her family surrounding her on October 7, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Rev. Garner L. Williams, and her husband of five years, Dallas L. Lovejoy; son, Darrell Lewis Williams; parents, Andrew and Charity Elmore, and twelve brothers and sisters.

