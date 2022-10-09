ROSE ANN WILLIAMS LOVEJOY, 94, of Scott Depot, WV, formerly of Cabin Creek, WV, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord with her family surrounding her on October 7, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Rev. Garner L. Williams, and her husband of five years, Dallas L. Lovejoy; son, Darrell Lewis Williams; parents, Andrew and Charity Elmore, and twelve brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Garner "Lee" Williams Jr. (Brenda); and two daughters, Conni Caldwell (Alan) and Lois Whiteside (Steve); grandchildren, Jacob Lee Williams, Carly Beth Williams, Brittany Caldwell Montgomery (Patrick), Andrew Parsons (De'Ana), Bethany Parsons Hammond (Jon) and Evan Burdette; great grandchildren, Grayson Hammond, Emerie Hammond, and Bentley Burdette; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Lykens Wall and Patsy Williams. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved Jesus and everyone she knew and met.
Rose Ann's family is very grateful for the compassionate and kind Hospice staff for their loving care throughout her illness. Special thanks to Home Hospice Nurse, Erica Bailey and CNA Carissa Briscoe. Mom called you her Angels.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV with Pastor Tom Rowland officiating and will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.