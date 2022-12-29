Thank you for Reading.

ROSE ANNE ASH WELCH, born March 27, 1928, passed away on December 27, 2022 at the Arthur Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit, Charleston, West Virginia. Rose Anne was a long-time resident of the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown.

Rose Anne was the daughter of Roy and Irene Ash and was born and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Washington and Irving High School and attended West Virginia University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was predeceased by her parents, and by her siblings, Roy "Dusty" Ash, John Ash, and Carolyn Gillespie. Her loving husband, Dr. John T. Welch of Morgantown, passed away in 2007.

