ROSE ANNE ASH WELCH, born March 27, 1928, passed away on December 27, 2022 at the Arthur Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit, Charleston, West Virginia. Rose Anne was a long-time resident of the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown.
Rose Anne was the daughter of Roy and Irene Ash and was born and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Washington and Irving High School and attended West Virginia University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was predeceased by her parents, and by her siblings, Roy "Dusty" Ash, John Ash, and Carolyn Gillespie. Her loving husband, Dr. John T. Welch of Morgantown, passed away in 2007.
Rose Anne is survived by her daughter Anne Staunton Welch Miller and husband Tim, of Charleston, and by her grandchildren, Timothy M. Miller, Jr., his wife Elizabeth and their children, Theresa, Rose and Anna of Haddonfield, New Jersey; Katherine Anne Miller, and her children, Gustave and John, of Brooklyn, New York; Laura Miller Hahn, her husband Donald, and their children, Theodore and Alice, of Baltimore, Maryland; and Thomas C. Miller, of Charleston.
Friends and family will be received at Hastings Funeral Home, 153 Spruce St., Morgantown, on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 12 Noon until the time of the prayer service at 2 p.m., with Father Brian Crenwelge officiating. Entombment will take place at St. Mary Peace Garden Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rockefeller Neurosciences Center at the West Virginia University Medical Center, or the West Virginia University School of Dentistry.