Rose K. Franciose

ROSE KATHRYN FRANCIOSE, age 88, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Rose was born in Boomer, WV to the late Domenico and Catarina De Marco LeRose. While working in the family restaurant, Rose attended Capitol City College. She spent most of her adult life in Rainelle, Summersville, and St. Albans with her loving late husband, Fernando (Fred) Franciose where they raised three children.
Rose's enjoyment in life came from her love of family, cooking, singing and her Italian heritage. She also found time to be active in her communities serving as PTA President, Garden Club President, St John's Catholic Church Choir Member, Band Booster, and devoted member of the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Rose is survived by her three children, Fred Franciose, Angela Mills and her husband, Bob Loretta Goolsby and her husband, Jim and her 4 grandchildren Robert Mills, Ashley Mills, Matthew Beck-Goolsby and his wife Mary Catherine, and Brandon Goolsby. She is also survived by her brother, Jimmy LeRose, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nine brothers, Mike, Louie, Sam, Tony, Joe, Frank, John and Tommy LeRose, and her two sisters Mary Scalise and Fannie LeRose.
The visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans. Family visitation with take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday September 30, and friends may call from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, for family only, Celebrant Father Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Albans. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Rose Franciose be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church 1023 6Th Avenue St. Albans, WV 25177.
The family would also like to extend thanks to the staff at The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit, Charleston Internal Medicine Group (Vicky Dobbins, Nurse Practitioner), and Hospice Care at CAMC who assisted with her care.
You may visit Rose's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
