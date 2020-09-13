ROSE K. KING, 72, of Eskdale passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She will be missed by her children, Bobbie Calvin (Joey), Dianna Eastman (Andy), Jerry King (Laura), and many step children; sisters, Mae Ingram and Pauline Cooper; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by her loving husband, William B King; parents, Robert and Kathleen Green; sister, Mary Shinualt; brothers, Lee and Woody Green; her life long companion; Carl "Bubby" Estep.
A special thank you to the hospice team and her hospice nurse, Nikki and CNA, Lynn "Sunshine" for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Cremation will follow after the service. Due to COVD-19: Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Online condolences can be made by visiting: www.pryorfh.com.