On Thursday April 12, 2022, ROSE LEAH MERRITT CHAPMAN entered Heaven. She was reunited with her father, Ray "Buster" Merritt, her mother, Almeda Merritt Browning and stepfather, Rev. Charles Browning, along with her brothers, Rev. Kenneth Ray Merritt and Dennis Edward Merritt and sister, Esther Naomi Merritt Kourtney.
Rose, the second of seven children, was born on June 11, 1935. She took her position as the oldest female very serious and stepped in to help care for her younger siblings. Rose graduated with honors from Chapmanville High School in Chapmanville, West Virginia. Upon graduating she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, taking a position at Alcoa Aluminum where she worked her way up to the Executive Assistant to the President. Rose loved people and never met a stranger. After her retirement she became a nurse's assistant and she cared for many friends and family members. In 1980 she moved to Yellville, Arkansas where she bought property, and she physically built her own home where she lived until 2015. She then, moved to Louisiana to be closer to family where she lived until her death.
Rose was an avid quilter & gardener. She had a flair for canning and loved researching and recording her family ancestry. She cherished the past and had a passion for antiquing and collecting.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving son Daniel Chapman (Texas), her siblings Martha Ruth Merritt Johnson (Chapmanville, WV.), Charles Donley Merritt (Leesville, LA), Carol Merritt Wiseman (Atlanta, GA), and many nieces and nephews.