ROSE MARIE ANDERSON, age 94, moved on to her celestial home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Rose was a daughter of Floyd Anderson Burdette and Laura Patience Withrow Burdette. Rose was born February 6, 1926 in Clendenin, Kanawha County. Rose was the youngest of six Burdette children. All of her siblings have passed away.
Her husband, Walter Venson Anderson, preceded her as did her grandson, Richard Lee Anderson, Jr. Rose moved near Gassaway almost 15 years ago to reside by the home of one of her four children.
Rose's four children survive her; they are Richard Lee now of Ebensburg, PA; Erma Roe and husband, Bud of Charlotte, NC; Carol Blake and husband, Frank of Gassaway and Betty Ware and Larry of Lexington, NC.
Rose had seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Rose and husband, Walter lived for many years on Bufflick near Clendenin. Rose was an extraordinary housekeeper. On Saturday evenings she would move the living room furniture in her Bufflick home in order to host a room full of musicians and singers, family and friends.
Rose and Walter were forced to move from Bufflick in 1974. Highway officials bought their farm for right-of-way for Interstate I-79. They purchased a farm in Frametown and lived beside the Frametown Volunteer Fire Department.
And then Rose, as a widow, moved from Frametown to near Gassaway. She attended the First Southern Baptist Church on the hill above the Braxton County Senior Citizens Center.
Rose became a resident of the Braxton Health Care Center after falls broke both hips. The family wishes to thank the Center's staff for their loving care of Rose.
Due to Covid 19, a viewing will be 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday December 7, 2020 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway. A graveside service with interment beside her husband will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Clendenin Memorial Gardens in Clendenin, Kanawha County with Reverend Shane Boggs officiating.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.