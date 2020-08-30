ROSE MARIE BUTLER
On the afternoon of August 22nd, Rose Marie Butler of Mt. Nebo, WV was able to find peace at the age of 81, surrounded by family after an extended illness. Born in Buckhannon, WV on September 2nd, 1938 to Lester and Joyce Baker, she is now reunited with her parents, her brother Henry, and her beloved husband Jim, to whom she was married 62 years until his passing in 2018. Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters Ruth Butler and Nancy Huffman and brother Jim Baker, her daughters Ginger (Roger) McQueen, Kim (Darrell) Spencer, and Robin (T.J.) Gregory of Mt. Nebo, WV and Shannon (Jack) Massey of Milton, WV, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Sadly, none among them can replicate her corn pone.
Known for her kindness and humility, Rose lived her life for others. She never sought the spotlight, always apologetic that her wonderful cooking was "unfit to eat" or that she couldn't "really play" the piano, despite her gift for playing beautifully by ear. She lived and raised children in the farthest reaches the country, including California, Alaska, and Nevada, but her heart never left these hills. Rose will always serve as the example for how we should treat others and how we should move through life with an unselfish heart. She showed us that happiness comes not from what we take, but rather what we give. While losing her is an incredible sadness, she is undoubtedly looking down to remind us, as she so often did in life, to eat a biscuit and we'll feel a little better.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and it was her wishes to be cremated under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
