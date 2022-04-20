ROSE MARIE FRATINO, 89, of Charleston, WV passed peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
She was born May 20, 1932, in Endicott, NY, the daughter of the late Michael and Isabella DiTota. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Fratino and daughter Michelle Fratino.
Rose Marie was a graduate of Union Endicott High School in Endicott, NY. She and Joseph started their married life in Columbus, OH and later moved to Charleston, WV.
Rose Marie was an active member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston, a volunteer at CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital for 25 years, a member of Rolling Hills and Sherwood Forrest Garden Clubs. She was a master quilter; her other hobbies were sewing, reading, and gardening, and she was a fan of WVU football. In Her last year she especially enjoyed sharing her time and dinners with her friends at Harmony.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lori Schoeppner (Stephen) of Columbus, OH, grandson Jason Schoeppner (Corrie) and great grand-children Elizabeth, Timothy, Hannah and Joanna, and granddaughter Jessica Rushley (Aaron), and great granddaughters Sawyer and Skylar Rushley, daughter Maria Rollyson (Russell) of Cross Lanes, WV, granddaughter Meredith Chill (Nick), and great granddaughter Mila, grandson Hayden Rollyson (Samantha), and great daughter Ruby. Rose Marie is also survived by many sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Family was the most important thing in life to Rose Marie, she dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grand-children and her memory will always be in their hearts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. 2022, at The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 5 p.m., in the Gathering Room at Sacred Heart prior to the Mass. Christian Burial will be the following day, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne olumbus, OH.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Rose Marie's name may be made to a charity of your choice or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at CAMC Memorial 6 Front and her team of excellent Doctors who cared for her the past two weeks.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV is assisting Rose Marie's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com