ROSE MARIE THOMPSON of Madison lost her short battle with brain cancer on June 10, 2021, with her loved ones by her side. Rose's greatest treasures were her family, her church, the Mud River Homeplace and her lovely yard. She was thrilled to receive "Yard of the Month" last year from Madison's Wildwood Garden Club. Church or Family gatherings at the Homeplace always included her famous fried chicken and she never missed the family camping trip without her hotdog chili and a plastic bag on her hair.
Those left to cherish memories are her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Mary Thompson and her precious granddaughter, Elizabeth, all of Charleston. She will also be deeply missed by her beloved sisters, Lucille and Leon Miller of Ripley and Janice and Jimmy Johnson of Julian. Rose was loved by her many nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-law, Merlene Miller, Betty Stowers, Lorene Caudill and Monzella Caudill, and a special nephew, Stanley Miller.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, "Jake" Maloy Thompson, her parents, John and Lydia Caudill, brothers Herman, Therman, Billy, and Junior, and sisters, Edith Kitchen, Gay Chandler, and Faye Caudill.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Anita, Renee, Lorene, Kathy, Carolyn, Patsy, Merlene, and Libby Smith of Hospice Care and nurses, Connie and Melanie. And especially her sister, Lucille, who never left her side.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 1 - 2 p.m., at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, followed by a graveside service at Family Gardens. Celebration of Life dinner will follow at her home. Rose's pastor, Ray Barker, from West Madison Baptist Church will be officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.