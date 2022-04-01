ROSE MARY WALKER, 79 of East Bank went home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Montgomery General Hospital after a long illness.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Paul Mullins and Lollie Marie Mullins; sisters, Thelma Moles and Reba Starks; son, Benny "Bub" Maynor and daughter-in-law, Patti Maynor and son-in-law Ronnie Hicks.
Surviving is her husband of 47 years Randy Walker of East Bank, WV; sons, Joey Maynor of Deepwater, Scott Maynor (Penelope) of Pax; daughters, Robbin Hicks of Campbells Creek, Pam O'Brien (Casey) of Glasgow; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Morris (Matt), Brittany Fraley (Jason), Jessica Richey (Chris), Ronnie Hicks (Megan), Christopher Maynor (Jennifer), Anna Marie Goodnight and Meghan O'Brien; thirteen great grandchildren, Khloe, Mallory, Landan, Jason Ross, Abby, Matthew, Jaxson, Alexis, Adalyn, Everly, Lincoln, Autumn and Daylin; siblings, Barbara Phipps (Karl) of Morristown, TN, Alice Heath (Ron) of Sidney, Ohio, Curtis Mullins (Wanda) of Sanford, NC and Laura Mullins of Rand, WV. and a host of other family members and friends.
Rose grew up in Big Mountain at Cedar Grove and later in life got a job at Montgomery General Hospital as a respiratory Therapist for most of her 33 years there finishing as the operator you would meet at the front desk.
It was at MGH that she would meet her future husband Randy in 1974. They met in June 1974 and were married on Christmas 1974 in Montgomery. They built their lives together moving to East Bank and later building their home there on Wiseman St. They had many family holidays and gatherings there and numerous vacations.
One of her best memories was going to the Ward Church of God and being baptized in the Kanawha River behind their house in East Bank.
She loved all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren equally which gave her great Joy.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Kelly Haynes, Pam O'Brien and especially Brittanie Thomas.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel in Cedar Grove. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., with service beginning at 1 p.m., and conducted by Pastor Dalton Hudnall, Jr. Burial will follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Flowers may be sent to Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove.