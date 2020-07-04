ROSE ZANNA PAINTER BLAYLOCK, 70, passed away on July 1, 2020.
She was born on October 26, 1949, to the late Owen and Ellen Jones Painter.
If a person's worth was measured by the quantity and quality of her friends, then Rose Z was a woman of many riches. She had numerous loyal friends; many of those friendships endured for more than 50 years.
After high school, she started working as a medical assistant for a family doctor and then onto Neurological Associates, ending up at State Farm Insurance Company for about 40 years, starting in the claims department in 1971. Rose Z later retired as an Executive Assistant in the agency field office. She also had a very successful home typing service for over ten years.
Rose Z loved to cook and have her family in for dinners and celebrations. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Albans. Pastor Joel Harpold was another very dear friend. He was the best minister she ever heard deliver a sermon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray "Bill" Blaylock, whom she married September 30, 1973, and was happily married until he passed away on July 29, 2017; sisters, Nettie Norman of Kentucky, Connie Dundon of Ripley, and Redith Clark of Charleston; and brothers, Bob, Sonny, Clint and Jimmy Painter, all of Sissonville.
Rose Z is survived by her son, Todd Blaylock (Megan) of Mullica Hill, New Jersey; three handsome grandsons, Mason, Jackson and Greyson; granddaughter, Emerson Rae, whom she loved very much. Her son Todd was a strong side kick and helper for her; brother, Steve Painter of Charleston; sister, Brenda Fields, of Kentucky, who put her life on hold and became the best caregiver in the world to her sister, she worried more about Rose Z than her own self; sister-in-law, Lilly Blaylock, also a wonderful caregiver, she took care of Rose Z as if she was her own sister. They were the "BEST"; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Best thanks to Allen and Jannie, Sharon Chambers and Debbie Painter.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with the Rev. Joel Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.