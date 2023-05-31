ROSELEA ROGERS, 79, of Montgomery, WV entered peacefully into Heaven on May 28, 2023 with her family by her side.
She was born on July 29, 1943 in Adonijah, Clay County, WV to Wheeler and Hester (Boley) Pritt and was one of nine children.
At a young age, she moved to Deepwater, WV where she met and married her husband, Frank Rogers. They had four children together during their 48 years of marriage.
Roselea was a Christian who loved the Lord. She was a socially dynamic person who valued and
cherished her family and friends. She was outgoing, generous, loving, and friendly and was known for her warm smile. For many years, she hosted family holiday dinners and birthday parties oftentimes doing all of the cooking and baking herself. Her door was always open to family and friends and loved talking to them for hours on end either in person or on the telephone.
She was extremely close to her sisters. The Pritt Sisters often talked to each other every day, gossiping and talking about each other as
sisters do. She enjoyed being on social media where she could keep up on her many Nieces and
Nephews who lived in multiple states. But above all, she fiercely loved her children who she would often fight and fuss with but was always devoted to and supportive of each one.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Frank) Rogers, son Jerry, parents Wheeler and Hester Pritt, brothers Donnie and Randy Pritt, son-in-law George Lockman, II, nephew Jimmy Dingee, and sister-in-law Eva Pritt.
She is survived by her children Alice Lockman, John (Deborah) Rogers, and Diana (Jeff) Lockman. Her grandchildren George Lockman, III, Tiffany (Pat) Arbaugh, Sean Rogers, and Jeffrey (Bethany) Lockman. Her great-grandchildren Mason, Gian, and Vance Lockman and Patrick Arbaugh, II. Her brothers Darrell, Melvin, and Lawrence (Ray) Pritt and her sisters Faye Gibson, June Dingee, and Erma (Lionel) Gray as well as many Nieces, Nephews, and friends.
We would like to thank the staff at Montgomery General Hospital and CAMC Memorial Hospital for their compassionate and loving care they gave to our Mom. We would also like to give a special thank you to Jonna Pell for her love, care, and friendship she showed to our Mom every day.
Roselea left her children a letter before she passed that read "Laugh a lot, make good jokes about me, enjoy yourself. And one day we will all be together again." She had to get the last word in and was bossy to the end. But, as always, we do what she tells us to do. We love you Mom!
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhoome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to WV Health Right for the new clinic addition to help those get needed medical care. The address is 1520 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV 25311, Attn: Dr. Angela Settle, CEO.