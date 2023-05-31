Thank you for Reading.

Roselea Rogers
ROSELEA ROGERS, 79, of Montgomery, WV entered peacefully into Heaven on May 28, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born on July 29, 1943 in Adonijah, Clay County, WV to Wheeler and Hester (Boley) Pritt and was one of nine children.

