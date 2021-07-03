Rosella Mae Davis Bias 92, of Hamlin, WV. passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Tommy Stowers officiating. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
