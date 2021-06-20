ROSELLA MARIE MOLES, 80 of Elkview WV went to her home in heaven reuniting with her husband of 59 years Jimmie Moles on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alonzo & Stella Quigley; granddaughter, Amber Star Moles.
"Rose" was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Leatherwood Baptist church and was a caregiver for her parents and brother Russell. Rose sacrificed her needs to care for her family until God called her home. She always enjoyed her family and loved gardening, canning, and cooking for all her friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Tony (Cathy) Moles; brother, William Russell Quigley; grandchildren, Kenzi (Matt) Hedrick, Jimmie (Missy) Moles, Jessica (Jadd) Smith, and Adam Milam; great grandchildren, Kolson Moles, Kannon Moles, Lillian and Lochlyn Smith, and Brayden and Levi Milam; niece, Kay Carte; nephews, Jerry, Joe, Junior, and Greg Smith; and her very special rescue dog "Lilly".
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, June 21 ,2021 with Pastor Michael Smith speaking. Burial will follow at the Moles Family Cemetery, 895 Richards Fork Rd. in Elkview, WV.
Online condolences can be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Rd., Elkview, WV.