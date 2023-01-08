ROSEMARIE DUBITES, 88 of Ripley, passed away January 5, 2023 at Jackson General Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born September 3, 1934 in Windsor Heights, WV, daughter of the late William Plisko and Helen Rudinsky. Rosemarie was a 1957 graduate of Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing and in 1982 she obtained a BS Degree from West Virginia State College. She worked at Jackson General Hospital with 30 years of service. Rosemarie was a member of the St. Matthews Catholic Church and was active as a community volunteer, Red Cross Volunteer and Hospital Volunteer. Rosemarie was a member of the Jackson County CEO's and the Ripley Senior Citizens. She and her husband loved to travel and did so with the Ripley and Ravenswood Seniors.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Dubites, her children, Tom Dubites, Paula Dubites, Michelle (Frank) Zachar and David (Dainty Mae) Dubites; sister Doris Lee Mankosa; She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Matthews Catholic Church, Ravenswood, WV. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the Church.