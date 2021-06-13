ROSEMARY ALICE LINGSCH, age 79, went to be with her Lord on June 3, 2021. Rosemary was born May 18, 1942, to Harold and Alice Smith in Charleston, West Virginia. She graduated from Charleston High School (class of 1960) and attended Marshall University. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Patrick, Chris, and Michael. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Clifford Lingsch, son, James Sullivan, daughter, Lisa Sullivan, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, sister, Katherine Kiger, niece, Laura Smith-Hos, and nephew, Michael Patrick Smith. Rosemary was an animal lover and was blessed throughout her life with many dogs. She is survived by her little rescue dog, Shadow.
Rosemary became a real estate agent in 1975. She was licensed in four states and had a broker's license in Michigan. She loved the business and was active most of her life. Rosemary and Clifford traveled in several countries and vacationed in Germany, Japan, and Hawaii where they owned a time share. Rosemary and Clifford moved from Macedonia, Ohio to Naples, Florida in 2005 and have enjoyed many years of fun and sun with family as well as numerous friends in their community, Riviera Golf Estates. Rosemary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church during her years in Naples and a member of First Presbyterian Church while living in Charleston.
The recording of the memorial service is available on Grace Lutheran's YouTube channel. The link to it is on their website, http://graceofnaples.com.