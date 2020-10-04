Rosemary Atkins

ROSEMARY EILEEN ATKINS, 82 of Charleston passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation following a long illness.
Rosemary was born in Kanawha County on September 14, 1938 to the late Herbert & Grace Gatens McSurley. She was a graduate of Charleston Catholic and worked for the city of Charleston as a switch board operator. She was a member of Coal Fork United Methodist Church and the former Rt. 60 ambulance service, Campbells Creek and was a care giver.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cam L. Atkins; son, Cameron Atkins; daughter, Rose Ann Atkins; sister, Patty Landers and brother, Greg Dearien.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Lora (Don) Marshall of Charleston; sisters, Anna Jean Ross of Charleston, Janet Elswick of Tennessee, Diane Hussell of Point Pleasant; brother, Ross McSurley of Weirton; grandchildren, Sarah (John) Good, Mary (Mike) Walker, Jessy (John) Snodgrass and Cody Atkins; seven great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family visitation will be held from 12 Noon - 1 p.m., on Tuesday October 6, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden followed by a public Graveside Service at 2 p.m., at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Rev. Earl Cochran officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.