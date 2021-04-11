ROSEMARY BRISCOE, 89, of Nitro, passed away April 5, 2021 at the home of her daughter.
She was born June 17, 1931 in Boone County, the daughter of J.W. and Ruby McMickens Dolin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, step sons, Junior and Gary Briscoe, step daughter, Margaret Thomas, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Rosemary retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital where she worked as a Security Guard. She loved bluegrass music and square dancing. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by son, Asher Briscoe (Rhonda), daughter, Carrie Jo Haught (Greg), grandsons, Zach Briscoe, Joe Javins, and J.R. Javins, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous great great grandchildren.
Due to COVID 19 Private Graveside Services were held.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kanawha County Humane Society, or to Hospice Care.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her hospice girls, Brittany and Kristyn.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com