Rosemary Elaine Bearfield

ROSEMARY ELAINE (KISAMORE) BEARFIELD 68, of Charleston, WV passed away, August 8, 2021 at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Petersburg, WV February 9, 1953 to the late Freddie E. and Ruby M. (White) Kisamore.
Rosemary was a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1971, and attended WV State College. She retired from The State of WV Highways Traffic Engineering department where she worked for over 30 years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Salina Chapter #81 and the Order of Eastern Star Franklin Chapter #138, a former Grand Ruth of WV State Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star, and a longtime supporter and volunteer with Potomac Highlands Wounded Warrior project. Rosemary was very patriotic and loved her country and her family. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, decorating cakes, spending time with her close friends and loved the beach.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, George Frederick Bearfield.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Bearfield and wife, Angela of Charleston, and Allan Bearfield and wife, Liz of Elkview; grandson, Gabriel of Charleston; granddaughter, Maddie of Elkview; sister, Debbie Harper and husband, Berlin of Seneca Rocks, WV.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Reverend Lee Swor officiating. Graveside service will be at 4 p.m., on Saturday at North Fork Memorial Cemetery, Pendleton County with Pastor Cindy Skinner presiding.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with the Order of Eastern Star service beginning at 7 p.m.
The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com