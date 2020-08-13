ROSEMARY ELAINE PAULEY, 64, of Alum Creek, WV went home August 11, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
