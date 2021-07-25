ROSEMARY "GRANNY ROSE" SHANK, 83, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
She was born on January 22, 1938 in Meigs County, OH, to the late William and Mildred Stevens.
Rosemary retired from CAMC Teays Valley after 25 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother and "Granny Rose" to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Rauanheimo; and her sister, Alexandra Stevens.
Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Shank; son, Michael Shank (Nancy) of Hurricane; daughter, Stephanie Morris (Jeff) of Winfield; brothers, William Stevens (Helen) of Hurricane and Michael Stevens (Michele) of Winfield; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Dr. Mervin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.