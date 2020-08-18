ROSEMARY (RIFFLE) BLAIN, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
