ROSEMARY STONE, 77 of Alkol went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hospice West in South Charleston.
Rosemary was born February 18, 1944 to the late Arnold and Gladys Stone.
She is survived by two sisters; many nieces and nephews, including her special nephew and caregiver, John Stone.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Jessie Perdue officiating. A private burial will follow in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family gives a special thanks to Teays Valley Center Cherry Blossom Nursing Staff and Hospice for their tender care.
Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is taking care of arrangements.