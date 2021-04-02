Thank you for Reading.

ROSEMARY STONE, 77, of Alkol, WV, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hospice-West, South Charleston. Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. A private burial will follow in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the funeral home.

