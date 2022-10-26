ROSEMARY WILLIAMS, 76, of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Comfort, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022 at home. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Lee Williams; parents, Raymond and Opal Halstead; sisters, Wanda Freed, Janet Hager, and June Hager; and brothers, Jimmy Halstead and David Halstead.
She was a homemaker and attended Seth Church of the Nazarene. She was a 1963 graduate of Sherman High School.
She is survived by her sons, Jackie Lee Williams (Toni) of Winterville, NC and Thomas Raymond Williams (Stephanie) of Douglasville, GA; daughters, Tina Marie Petry (Stan Albertson) of Easley, SC, Evelyn Renee Hamby (Bill) of Clanton, AL and Bonnie Sue Barker (Bill) of Greenville, NC. She has 14 grandchildren, Chandra Lehman (John), Aaron Petry, Clarissa Mitchell (Ian McKinney) Rebekah Grindle (James), Will Hamby (Ciara), Chelsea Williams, Vanessa Howell (Matt Gillenwater), Kiera Williams, Bethany Williams (Jamie Spurling), Gabriella Williams, Phillip Hamby, Haley Williams, Hunter Williams, and Laney Williams. She has seven special great grandchildren, JD Frye, Rose Mitchell, Emma Grace Hamby, Leah Hamby, Grant Lehman, Nora Lehman and Demi Spurling; sisters, Annie Cox of Nellis, WV and Kathy Bowling (Terry) of Napier, WV; brothers, Herschel Halstead of Drawdy, WV, Danny Halstead (Debbie) of Duck WV, Dick Halstead of Drawdy, WV and Bruce Halstead of Drawdy, WV. She also leaves behind her faithful K-9 companions Sassy and Taco.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Seth Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Charles V. "Sonny" Williams, Rev. Stevie Cox and Rev. Bill Hamby officiating. Burial will follow in the Harless Cemetery, Drawdy, WV.
Friends may call from Noon until service time at the church.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Williams family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.