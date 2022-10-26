Thank you for Reading.

Rosemary Williams
ROSEMARY WILLIAMS, 76, of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Comfort, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022 at home. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Lee Williams; parents, Raymond and Opal Halstead; sisters, Wanda Freed, Janet Hager, and June Hager; and brothers, Jimmy Halstead and David Halstead.

