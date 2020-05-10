Rosetta Proctor

ROSETTA PROCTOR, 83, of Monroe, N.C., passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, W.Va.

