ROSETTA ROBERTS WHITE, 84, years old of Point Pleasant, WV was born November 16, 1936 and passed away April 4, 2021.
She was a daughter of the late James and Lilly Roberts of Mud River, WV.
She is survived by her husband of 67 1/2 years, Dryden White; children, Danny White (Adell) of Pomeroy, OH, Teddy White (Barbara) of Lincoln County, Randy White of Mason County, and Joe White (Bridget) of Logan County; brothers, Odell Roberts (Donna) of Lincoln County, and Kenneth Roberts (Shelia) of Logan County; sisters, Doretta Paris of Logan County, and Maggie Pullen and Avinelle Woodrum both of Lincoln County; eight grandchildren and several great - grandchildren.
Rose loved our Lord and Savior and what a blessing it was for her to wake up in Heaven on Easter morning.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Rev. Steve Burns and Rev. Bert Flores officiating. Rose's final resting place will be in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
At the family's request in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Hospice House of Huntington, whom Rose and Dryden, Randy and Teddy grew so fondly of. Without them we would have never made it thru the last couple of months. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.