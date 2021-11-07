ROSETTA "ROSE" McTHENEY passed away peacefully at her home in Poca, WV on November 5th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Rose grew up in Cedar Grove, WV, daughter to Pat and Jeneva Chapman. In 1962, she married Robert (Bob) McTheney, a plant operator for Union Carbide, and moved to Poca, WV shortly thereafter where they raised their only daughter, Debbie. In 1971, Rose enrolled in Garnet Career Center where she received her accreditation as a Certified Nursing Assistant and began working for Saint Francis Hospital in 1978. After 38 years of service, she retired in 2016. She was a devoted member of the Poca Baptist Church, and treasured family dinners, reunions, holidays, traveling, and bowling in local leagues.
Rose is loved and survived by her daughter Debra (David Hoffmann) Wolfe of Charleston; her two grandchildren, Robert L. Wolfe, III of Charleston and Jessica (Justin) Dempsey of Beckley; one great granddaughter, Valerie Dempsey; and numerous family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service in her honor is planned for November 10, 2021. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., at Poca Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Moore officiating. Final resting place will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Special thanks to the Hospice Care team for guiding us through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Hospice Care of West Virginia, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536 (www.hospicecarewv.org).
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Rose's family and you may send the family condolences via www.cookefuneralhome.com